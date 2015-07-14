Neph Trejo

Unleash Logo R

Neph Trejo
Neph Trejo
  • Save
Unleash Logo R sound lockup logotype volkswagen vw deutsch golf r
Download color palette

We built an AI brain that translates your abstract car sounds into synced and personalized films. This is a logo I made for our recent VW project. I did the whole look and feel, including this. I gotta say, we got a pretty rad team here at Deutsch.

Check out the site > http://rrr.vw.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Neph Trejo
Neph Trejo

More by Neph Trejo

View profile
    • Like