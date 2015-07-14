Motomoji: Ducati Sport Classic GT1000 (07-10)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Doodling away: making the motorcycle emoji Apple forgot, in slightly oversized format to show off all their pretty little bits.
Here's my second and current Ducati: a 2008 GT1000, Silver. I rode it to Alaska, and then I cleaned it up... quite a bit, and added an integrated LED taillight.
My most beloved bike -- I will always love the (now discontinued) Sport Classic line.
Also seen in the TRON: Legacy movie as Sam Flynn's bike!
Add your Motomoji requests in the comments!