Motomoji: Ducati Sport Classic GT1000 (07-10)

Doodling away: making the motorcycle emoji Apple forgot, in slightly oversized format to show off all their pretty little bits.

Here's my second and current Ducati: a 2008 GT1000, Silver. I rode it to Alaska, and then I cleaned it up... quite a bit, and added an integrated LED taillight.

My most beloved bike -- I will always love the (now discontinued) Sport Classic line.

Also seen in the TRON: Legacy movie as Sam Flynn's bike!

Add your Motomoji requests in the comments!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
