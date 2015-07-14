Front End Developer Needed

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Guys,
I'm looking for a reliable Front End Developer that can help me out with side projects here and there. If you know of anyone that you think would be a good fit please let me know. A good design eye is a plus and super bonus if the developer lives in San Francisco but not necessary. If your interested or know someone that might be please send me an email to graydenp@gmail.com.
Currently I need a Frames story developed. Basically its a stand alone experience page with animations and parallax scrolling. You can check out other frame stories here (www.framescollection.com) to get an idea of what the project would be like.