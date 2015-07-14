Grayden Poper

Front End Developer Needed

Front End Developer Needed
Hey Guys,

I'm looking for a reliable Front End Developer that can help me out with side projects here and there. If you know of anyone that you think would be a good fit please let me know. A good design eye is a plus and super bonus if the developer lives in San Francisco but not necessary. If your interested or know someone that might be please send me an email to graydenp@gmail.com.

Currently I need a Frames story developed. Basically its a stand alone experience page with animations and parallax scrolling. You can check out other frame stories here (www.framescollection.com) to get an idea of what the project would be like.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
