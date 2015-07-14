FOR SALE: Fish Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client shot this logo down, but i love it so much that i wanna give it a new home.
Logo could be used for fishing logo's, seafood restaurants, water sports equipment, etc etc.
Get in contact if you think it could work for your company, and i'd be happy to set you up with this baby! Off course little tweaks and an accompanied wordmark will be supplied for this price as well.
hello@richardderuijter.eu is how you can email me, or just use the contact form on my site, or dribbble :)
*Note to everyone: just because it's for sale doesn't mean you should copy it and make it your logo. I had that happen in the past and it wasn't nice.
© Copyright Richard de Ruijter