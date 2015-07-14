FOR SALE: Fish Logo

Client shot this logo down, but i love it so much that i wanna give it a new home.

Logo could be used for fishing logo's, seafood restaurants, water sports equipment, etc etc.

Get in contact if you think it could work for your company, and i'd be happy to set you up with this baby! Off course little tweaks and an accompanied wordmark will be supplied for this price as well.

hello@richardderuijter.eu is how you can email me, or just use the contact form on my site, or dribbble :)

*Note to everyone: just because it's for sale doesn't mean you should copy it and make it your logo. I had that happen in the past and it wasn't nice.

© Copyright Richard de Ruijter