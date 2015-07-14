Rishabh Varshney

Allow Push Notifications

Rishabh Varshney
Rishabh Varshney
  • Save
Allow Push Notifications sharing economy ios minimal launch shufl illustrations onboarding empty state push push notifications allow notifications
Download color palette

Excited to announce that Shufl is approved in the app store and launches this week! Check it out, there's still time to get on our BETA!

Get on the beta!

Rishabh Varshney
Rishabh Varshney
building #fintech and #marketplaces

More by Rishabh Varshney

View profile
    • Like