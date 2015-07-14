Color Theory

Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Mike Smith for charity: water
I've been working with a really fun color palette for this year's September Campaign. Here's a quick little color interaction sheet.

Also, if you like these colors and working for good causes @charity: water is looking to hire a UI Designer ASAP. If you're interested, feel free to email Viktoria with your portfolio.

And plus you get to work with @Garrett DeRossett who just makes weird stuff all day.

Some Crap
By Mike Smith
