Color Theory

I've been working with a really fun color palette for this year's September Campaign. Here's a quick little color interaction sheet.
Also, if you like these colors and working for good causes @charity: water is looking to hire a UI Designer ASAP. If you're interested, feel free to email Viktoria with your portfolio.
And plus you get to work with @Garrett DeRossett who just makes weird stuff all day.