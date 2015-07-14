Hamburger Icons

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I always want to create icon set of my own and finally I managed to finished my first icon set (Thanks @Justas Galaburda for your newsletter, it motivates me to finished this)
It just a random hamburger-related icons. I find it difficult to decide how big/small icons should be. Suggestions and feedback are very welcome.