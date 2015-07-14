Sarun W.

Hamburger Icons

Sarun W.
Sarun W.
  • Save
Hamburger Icons icon burger dipping sauce french fries flour ketchup cutting board hamburger outline icons
Download color palette

I always want to create icon set of my own and finally I managed to finished my first icon set (Thanks @Justas Galaburda for your newsletter, it motivates me to finished this)

It just a random hamburger-related icons. I find it difficult to decide how big/small icons should be. Suggestions and feedback are very welcome.

Sarun W.
Sarun W.

More by Sarun W.

View profile
    • Like