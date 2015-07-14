Sarah Ferone

WIP . Le Tour . the sunflowers

WIP . Le Tour . the sunflowers sports race cycling field sunflowers bicycle tour de france illustration
Looking at other iconic stages for the tour... and maybe just an excuse to draw sunflowers.

Rebound of
Le Tour
By Sarah Ferone
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
