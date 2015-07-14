Ryan Sartorius

New Look

New Look
Had a little fun with my logo. In real life, I usually am sporting multiple different hairstyles, so I decided to update my logo with three more hairstyles. The one on the left is the original logo. Right now I am sporting the one 2nd from the left.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
