Aurora Pleguezuelo

01 Summer School Badge

Aurora Pleguezuelo
Aurora Pleguezuelo
  • Save
01 Summer School Badge icon roll rock school summer colored line badge illustration
Download color palette

I'm starting a new illustration project for the summer. Completely personal but I'm very happy about it. More stuff coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Aurora Pleguezuelo
Aurora Pleguezuelo

More by Aurora Pleguezuelo

View profile
    • Like