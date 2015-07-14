David Urbinati

Perigee Animated Album Art

Perigee Animated Album Art music space perigee animation motion design after effects
I released a record today! ...and animated the album art bc I can.

Stream it here https://soundcloud.com/perigeemusic/sets/perigee
Available for download here https://perigeemusic.bandcamp.com/album/perigee

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
