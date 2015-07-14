Fourth of July Illustration for Digital Dog Direct

One of the most challenging parts of working with an established brand is the creation of new artwork based on already developed aesthetics and characters. In the case of Digital Dog Direct, the character Digi the Dog is a big part of their brand, but he was created by a freelancer who no longer works with the company. That makes it difficult moving ahead with artwork that includes the character.

Up to this point I have been able to tweak those files to say, move an arm up or down, or even add clothing. For the Fourth of July holiday I was challenged by the art directors to make Digi do something totally different to make the artwork stand out more, and be a little more fun and creative.

What I ended up with was a fresh new piece of art based on a character created by someone else, quite a long time ago. All in all I was happy to challenge myself and the artwork was very well received by the business and the customers it was designed for!