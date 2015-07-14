🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup by goner13
BUY NOW: http://graphicriver.net/item/bedding-sets-bed-linen-mockup/12018429?ref=goner13
Create a realistic Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup in few seconds. Bedding Sets & Bed Linen Mockup is a pack of 11 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.
Features:
- 11 PSD with different shoots and angle
- On / Off wall and floor, changing texture via smart object
- Replacing designs via Smart Objects
- Easy to cut out – all mask included
- Photorealistic look
- Fully layered PSD
- Easy for compositing shadows
- Easy file structure with help file
- 4000×3000 px, 150 DPI
This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Floor and wall textures not included!