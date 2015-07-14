In the browser

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Been working on some 'device illustrations' and mockups for a HUGE upcoming personal project. Macbook and iPhone mockups to follow!
Also a shout out to @Kyle Adams for the icons in the top right. You can get them for free by signing up to his newsletter and learn all about icon design!
Also, I designed the website in this mockup. See it live at http://tasmanvet.co.nz/