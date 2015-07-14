Femke

In the browser web page animals vet website web design device illustration devices illustration browser
Been working on some 'device illustrations' and mockups for a HUGE upcoming personal project. Macbook and iPhone mockups to follow!

Also a shout out to @Kyle Adams for the icons in the top right. You can get them for free by signing up to his newsletter and learn all about icon design!

Also, I designed the website in this mockup. See it live at http://tasmanvet.co.nz/

