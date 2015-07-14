Alper Çakıcı

Duck Logo

Alper Çakıcı
Alper Çakıcı
  • Save
Duck Logo bird animal child swimming beauty circle design logos logo duck
Download color palette

Quick work from this morning.
Also visible at www.alpercakici.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Alper Çakıcı
Alper Çakıcı

More by Alper Çakıcı

View profile
    • Like