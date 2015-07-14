Lauren Osoba

Baking Company Logo and Icon Set

Baking Company Logo and Icon Set scone pie doughnut cupcake muffin cake cookie dessert baking icon logo food
A logo and set of icons I created for the 48 Hour Repack, a packaging contest for students. See my project featured here.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
