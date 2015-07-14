🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Saturn's hexagon is a persisting hexagonal cloud pattern around the north pole of Saturn, located at about 78°N.
Saturn's hexagon. (2015, April 11). In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Retrieved 17:00, May 1, 2015, from http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Saturn%27s_hexagon&oldid=655951591
"A war of perspective, certain scientists perceive the shape to make a planetary eye. Stamatios Krimigis explains the rotation of this "cosmic witness":
'It cannot blink. Look, as it watches us expand toward Oblivion, never to avert its gaze. You, too, should be driven mad were you compelled to survey the plodding death of a galaxy.'"
Teterus, A. (2006). The Planet Stares. Space & Speculation, 1(1), 13-16