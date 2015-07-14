Girl robot

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
to view her beginnings, have a look at the sketches on instagram:
ginoskocreativestudio
There are 5 in this series :)
I was asked to create a character for one of the departments at the company I work for. They handle the IT security. When I got to it though, another 4 members had been added! So, I got to work, this is the first :)