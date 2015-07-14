🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At Yummygum we work on a lot of different projects. This particular project (Scoreboard by Spider Strategies) contains very complex and data heavy dashboards.
This Dribbble shot shows a sneak peak of the UI kit we designed in order to be able to keep track of the many UI elements and apply a consistent style throughout the web app.
Created with the @Yummygum team.