Calendar

Davey Heuser for Yummygum
At Yummygum we work on a lot of different projects. This particular project (Scoreboard by Spider Strategies) contains very complex and data heavy dashboards.

This Dribbble shot shows a sneak peak of the UI kit we designed in order to be able to keep track of the many UI elements and apply a consistent style throughout the web app.

Created with the @Yummygum team.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
