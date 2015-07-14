OTHER Studio

Badkitty666 illustration print emblem cult kitty fire vector gang motorcycle grunge 666 cat
Trying to get a design together for a friend. Can't decide if this should be a back patch or like... a tshirt... or if I should paint this on wood. Thoughts?

