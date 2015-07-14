Jonas Treub
3D Swiping

Jonas Treub
Hey all! Here is an all-new Framer example. It allows you to swipe between a set of pages in 3D. The subLayer of each page gets rotated around a vertical axis. I’m using Utils.modulate to grab the scrolling offset, and mapping it to adjust the rotation and opacity of each layer. Hope this helps! http://share.framerjs.com/66wuztj2qq8b/

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
