3D Swiping

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all! Here is an all-new Framer example. It allows you to swipe between a set of pages in 3D. The subLayer of each page gets rotated around a vertical axis. I’m using Utils.modulate to grab the scrolling offset, and mapping it to adjust the rotation and opacity of each layer. Hope this helps! http://share.framerjs.com/66wuztj2qq8b/