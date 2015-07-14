Aaron Lewis

Another A logo

Aaron Lewis
Aaron Lewis
  • Save
Another A logo block chisel flat logo
Download color palette

Inspired by my Great Great Great Grandfather who was a stone carver. Visited his headstone recently and fell in love with this A. I like the changing view of convex and concave. Glad to know that design runs in my blood.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Aaron Lewis
Aaron Lewis

More by Aaron Lewis

View profile
    • Like