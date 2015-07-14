Bruno Bondesan

WorkaJobs New Logo
First I would like to thank Dribbble to send me an invitation, I waited a long time for him. Yes, it took me a long time since I received the invitation so far to post something, but finally had a project in hand that had actually wanted to post as Debuts.

Well, WorkaJobs is a personal project of friends who comes from a long journey of ups and downs but always walking with their feet. Currently we decided to give a new face to it, not only to update it, but to bring a new concept and work so that we always had in mind. www.workajobs.com.br

Soon I will post more stuff about this new journey as site, icons, animations, variations, etc...

Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
