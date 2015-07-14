Life with Motion: Qais Sarhan

Qais Sarhan

Hi Everyone!

I had the pleasure of chatting to the guys at Life with Motion podcast last week.

You can listen to the episode here :http://d20crit.com/podcasts/life-with-motion/19-qais-sarhan/

Cheers
Qais

