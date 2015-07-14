Balkan Brothers

Transat Informatique - Landing Page WIP

Balkan Brothers
Balkan Brothers
Hire Us
  • Save
Transat Informatique - Landing Page WIP flat ux ui web design overhead illustration website landing page
Download color palette

Working on a new landing page for our French Client Transat Informatique.

Can't share more than this... but at least you can see the how the top header will look like.

It's just a work in progress and doesn't represent their final product.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Balkan Brothers
Balkan Brothers
Digital agency helping SaaS brands build amazing websites
Hire Us

More by Balkan Brothers

View profile
    • Like