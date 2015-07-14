Aaron Shyr

Droopy the Mause

Droopy the Mause trippy psychedelic mouse illustration digital paint
Decided to finalize on some interesting doodles from my sketchbook.
Here's Droopy the Mause ✌👽

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
