It's been a very long time.
Thought I would share a little thing I'm working on for myself. I've always been inspired by Scott Hansen's art style, and I have been enjoying some Tycho lately. I thought I would give something similar of his style to try and experiment on.
Really loved doing this! It's been a long time since I've been in Photoshop, I've missed it. Hoping to keep being inspired and keep creating more to come.
Photo from Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/photos/DpoMKEARZe4/download