First pass at a book landing page for a client here at thoughtbot. Padding and type has been massaged and cleaned up in code. The right column in the hero will have a black and white nature video that relates to the rest of the product and it's topic pages.
Working on another pass this week based on client feedback. Will post the bottom once that is fleshed out.
Much more to do. Only a week and a half allocated to the book, crunch time! Ahh!