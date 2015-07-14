Hire Me As Your Design Consultant

Paddy Donnelly

I'm now available to hire as a design consultant. Are you working on a product right now? No matter if it's still in the early stages or if you've already pushed your first beta out the door, you should have a design strategy.

I can help you with that.

View the site here.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
