Martin Málek

Troll Detail (WIP)

Martin Málek
Martin Málek
  • Save
Troll Detail (WIP) photoshop green conceptart illustration fantasy troll
Download color palette

One of my ideas how to draw a troll... currently in progress

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Martin Málek
Martin Málek

More by Martin Málek

View profile
    • Like