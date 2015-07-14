Vlad Paloiu

Video Player

Vlad Paloiu
Vlad Paloiu
Hire Me
  • Save
Video Player movie media audio web design play intefrace ui video player player video
Download color palette

@Paul Flavius Nechita nice videoplayer man! I've been watching some Vikings lately so i thought of rebounding your shot :) Good luck on your project!

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 016 - Video Player
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Vlad Paloiu
Vlad Paloiu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vlad Paloiu

View profile
    • Like