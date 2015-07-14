Balazs Szarka

Deben House logo & branding

Balazs Szarka
Balazs Szarka
  • Save
Deben House logo & branding branding logo freelance coworking bristol deben house
Download color palette

Finally I finished the presentation

Go and check it out here:
http://www.szarka.me/portfolio/deben-house-branding/

thanks for the watching :)

Untitled 1 still 2x
Rebound of
Deben house logo color grid
By Balazs Szarka
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Balazs Szarka
Balazs Szarka

More by Balazs Szarka

View profile
    • Like