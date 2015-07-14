🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THINK DESIGN APPROACH branding Using simple iconic images, I've used the light bulb, the pencil, and the rubiks cube to visually interpret what it is that I do. My name is Louis. freelance designer, a visual translator. THINK DESIGN APPROACH thinkdesignapproach.com
Read More. https://www.behance.net/gallery/20169419/THINK-DESIGN-APPROACH