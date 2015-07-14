Ryan Cuthriell

Children of the Grave

Children of the Grave hand lettering metal motivation monday metal monday design music illustration typography handdrawn hand-drawn type poster
Snippet of my lyric poster tribute to Black Sabbath, No. 25 out of 52, for the song Children of the Grave.

View the entire poster, listen to the track, and read more about the project here:
http://mmm.ryantimesfive.com/portfolio/blacksabbath-children-of-the-grave/

