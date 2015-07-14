Ionut Albert Maxim

New event in agenda WIP

Ionut Albert Maxim
Ionut Albert Maxim
  • Save
New event in agenda WIP sketch mockup wireframe users meeting calendar agenda event
Download color palette

New event in agenda, with multiple users and types of events

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Ionut Albert Maxim
Ionut Albert Maxim

More by Ionut Albert Maxim

View profile
    • Like