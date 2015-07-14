Al Muqeem - Never miss the prayer time

We are muslims, and we know how bad we want an app that send automatic notifications for every prayer time without doing it manually. Al Muqeem was made for that reason, it will remind you for every prayer time automatically, displaying them in a gorgeous and stunning way, and plus other great features.

**Main Features**

+ Today prayer times display in Dashboard.

+ Next prayer time.

+ Automatic notifications for prayer times.

+ Methods of calculation to support all countries.

+ Find Qibla using the compass.

+ Find Qibla using the augmented reality.

+ Summer hour.

+ Ability to support us to go forward with the app and support every device available.

**Apple Watch:**

+ Quick view of Next Prayer Time.

+ View prayers times of the day

+ Athan notification for every Prayer Time.

Download the app: https://goo.gl/vNdrU3