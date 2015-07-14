Brad Hansen

Diamond

Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Hire Me
  • Save
Diamond bearded beard old man shape character face diamond
Download color palette

Faces in shapes series! More to come!

9cf4ae615356443b4b54c66c8c2af35f
Rebound of
Last One!
By Brad Hansen
View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Art Director & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Brad Hansen

View profile
    • Like