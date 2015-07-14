Chris Allwood

eCommerce product UI

eCommerce product UI green blue geometric interface ux product ui
A concept visual for a UI i'm currently working on. I'm explicitly trying to move away from the stuffy, dull car industry feel in an attempt to making it something more consumer orientated – by using a more vibrant, playful colour palette and geometric sans.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
