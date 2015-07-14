Enon Avital

אאא

Enon Avital
Enon Avital
  • Save
אאא food type אאא asimonedibles hebrew type lettering
Download color palette

Still excited about this tasty collaboration with AlefalefAlef. This one is made of real food, as will be happening with the complete series we're cooking up.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Enon Avital
Enon Avital
What's up homies

More by Enon Avital

View profile
    • Like