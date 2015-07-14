Cara Bell

One Expensive Cup of Coffee

One Expensive Cup of Coffee
Maybe it was time - I was still rocking CS3

I couldn't tell the difference between the texture of my artwork and the added texture of the dead pixels

Anywhere between 40% and 30% battery life I would lose power without warning

My wrist hurt to carry it around

RIP Macbook - you served me well!

Hand lettering done with analog pen tool (woodburner)

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
