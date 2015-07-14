One Expensive Cup of Coffee

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Maybe it was time - I was still rocking CS3
I couldn't tell the difference between the texture of my artwork and the added texture of the dead pixels
Anywhere between 40% and 30% battery life I would lose power without warning
My wrist hurt to carry it around
RIP Macbook - you served me well!
Hand lettering done with analog pen tool (woodburner)