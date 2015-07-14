Illustration for the GOK™ App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Found this from an old project I did for GOK™.
Vector illustration of a bird (rooster) made out of a Coconut Leaf.
The art of Coconut Leaf Folding has been handed down through generations. The concept behind this App was to simply providing a platform for the process.