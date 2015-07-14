Ranga Weerasinghe

Illustration for the GOK™ App

Illustration for the GOK™ App illustrator mesh gif rooster bird illustration vector
Found this from an old project I did for GOK™.

Vector illustration of a bird (rooster) made out of a Coconut Leaf.

The art of Coconut Leaf Folding has been handed down through generations. The concept behind this App was to simply providing a platform for the process.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
