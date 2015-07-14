Caddy Bar Illustration

I had the good fortune of doing illustration for my first food product, Caddy Wholefood Energy Bar, through Studio Crane. The project turned out to be a lot of fun (drawing golf courses is so relaxing...) and I happy and humbled to have been able to contribute.

Read more about the creation of this piece here:

http://orlincultureshop.com/blog/2015/6/16/caddy-wholefood-energy-bar

