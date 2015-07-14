ALEX FIRS

Teye

ALEX FIRS
ALEX FIRS
  • Save
Teye face smile cute plastic wood emoji phone voip eye phone teye
Download color palette

Teye – the first VoIP telephone that shows emotions

More info:
www.teye.denkwerk.com
Teye web site

---

www.teye.denkwerk.com/dl/Teye_Construction_Manual.pdf
Teye construction manual

---

www.github.com/denkwerk/teye/blob/master/src/EXX2.cpp
Download code on GitHub

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
ALEX FIRS
ALEX FIRS

More by ALEX FIRS

View profile
    • Like