SketchBook 7.2 is finally out

Hello Guys

With tons of effort within last several months, SketchBook 7.2 is finally out. A lot of features have been updated, for example the FlipBook here.

Good news are that, you can try them free for a while. Go check it out there: https://www.sketchbook.com

Thanks.

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
