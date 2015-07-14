Amadejo Gaspari

Pluto

Amadejo Gaspari
Amadejo Gaspari
Pluto galaxy system solar interstellar horizons nasa planet pluto
After over 9 years & 3+ billion miles Nasa's New Horizons flew by Pluto today :) Made a quick drawing of latest image of Pluto and it's heart :)

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Amadejo Gaspari
Amadejo Gaspari
