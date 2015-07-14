Submarine Car in SVG

I wanted to create something that was pure fun for my sons (aged 1 and 4). They love Duggee and this was the inspiration.

So, under the direction of my eldest, I made a penguin with glasses and a funny hat in a submarine on wheels jumping over a hedgehog.

You can see the animated SVG version on CodePen:

http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/zGzQWQ