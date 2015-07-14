Jeremy Rivers

RMC Dharma Monkey

Jeremy Rivers
Jeremy Rivers
RMC Dharma Monkey karma monkey character vector graphic design illustration
This little guy is still nameless but he is definitely sending out positive energy into the world! Our little red friend here represents the divine inspiration of the founder of RMC and expresses many of her personal beliefs and strong personality. We are loving how this happy friend's character is developing!

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Jeremy Rivers
Jeremy Rivers

