Santa Clara University Campus Map Pencil Rough

Rod Hunt was commissioned by Pentagram in Austin, Texas to illustate the campus map for Santa Clara University, a comprehensive Jesuit, Catholic university located in California's Silicon Valley. The aim was to highlight some of the significant ways that the campus was transformed with new buildings and facilities built over the last two decades while Joe Sugg served as Associate VP of University Operations.
See the full project here
http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/7167048/portfolio/-santa-clara-university-campus-map-illustration

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
