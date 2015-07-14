Message In A Bottle in SVG

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love minimal graphics and the shapes that negative space can form so I created this soothing animation. It's designed in Illustrator and the SVG output is animated on CodePen using JavaScript (Greensock).
The GIF loop isn't perfect because it's not designed to loop - all animation cycles (and nested cycles) are timed differently to create a more natural feel.
You can see the original SVG animation on CodePen:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/NqaqPR