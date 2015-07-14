Chris Gannon

Message In A Bottle in SVG

wave cork negative space minimal water float bottle message gif animation gsap svg
I love minimal graphics and the shapes that negative space can form so I created this soothing animation. It's designed in Illustrator and the SVG output is animated on CodePen using JavaScript (Greensock).

The GIF loop isn't perfect because it's not designed to loop - all animation cycles (and nested cycles) are timed differently to create a more natural feel.

You can see the original SVG animation on CodePen:
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/NqaqPR

Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Animator & Illustrator
