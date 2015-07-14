Folio Illustration Agency

Prosperity

Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Prosperity advertising money cgi modelling 3d illustration
Download color palette

3D modelling illustration for the London School of Economics by Peter Tarka:

www.folioart.co.uk/petertarka

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2015
Folio Illustration Agency
Folio Illustration Agency
Representing exceptional artists around the world.
Hire Me

More by Folio Illustration Agency

View profile
    • Like